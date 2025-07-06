World War may break out anytime, says Nitin Gadkari
What's the story
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has warned that the current geopolitical tensions could lead to a World War. Speaking at the launch of the book Beyond Borders, Gadkari cited ongoing conflicts such as Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran as possible triggers for a global conflict. He stressed that authoritarianism from superpowers is eroding values like coordination, harmony, and love across nations.
Technological concerns
Tech advancements are changing face of warfare
Gadkari also spoke about how technological advancements are changing the face of warfare. He said that missiles and drones are now more frequently used in modern warfare, making tanks and other aircraft less relevant. This shift has made it harder to protect civilians, with missiles often hitting civilian settlements, he added.
Global dialog
Geopolitical situation is slowly leading to destruction
The Union Minister said that these issues need to be discussed at a global level. He also stressed that while it may not be right to say so, the geopolitical situation is slowly leading to "destruction." Gadkari ended on a hopeful note, urging nations to review and deliberate on current international happenings and decide future policies based on them.