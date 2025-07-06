World War may break out anytime, says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari also spoke about how technological advancements are changing the face of warfare. He said that missiles and drones are now more frequently used in modern warfare, making tanks and other aircraft less relevant. This shift has made it harder to protect civilians, with missiles often hitting civilian settlements, he added.

Global dialog

Geopolitical situation is slowly leading to destruction

The Union Minister said that these issues need to be discussed at a global level. He also stressed that while it may not be right to say so, the geopolitical situation is slowly leading to "destruction." Gadkari ended on a hopeful note, urging nations to review and deliberate on current international happenings and decide future policies based on them.