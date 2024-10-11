Summarize Simplifying... In short India's Minister Gadkari has warned petrol pump owners to maintain clean public toilets or face penalties, including potential withdrawal of their No Objection Certificate (NOC).



Gadkari warned petrol pump owners of strict action

Maintain clean public toilets at pumps or face action: Gadkari

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:45 am Oct 11, 202410:45 am

What's the story Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has issued a stern warning to petrol pump owners over the poor maintenance of public toilets. He highlighted that many facilities along highways are either locked or not properly maintained, causing inconvenience to commuters. The minister threatened to cancel the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for access roads leading to their fuel stations if conditions do not improve.

Minister's message

Gadkari's warning to petrol pump owners

Further, Gadkari also urged petrol pump owners to unlock their toilets and maintain them properly. "Otherwise, we will withdraw NOC, and then don't complain. If you don't maintain them properly you will get a bad rating by a third party entity and action will be taken," he said. The minister was speaking at the launch of the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) Humsafar policy.

Policy launch

NHAI's Humsafar policy aims for standardized facilities

The Humsafar policy, launched by Gadkari, is a framework to ensure commuters have access to standardized, well-maintained and hygienic facilities. The initiative aims to onboard both existing and upcoming service providers along national highways and expressways. The minister's warning comes as part of this broader effort to improve public amenities on India's roadways.