PM Modi shows damaged Lashkar camps in 'Mann ki Baat'
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 122nd episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, showcased images of terror camps destroyed during 'Operation Sindoor'.
The operation was launched on May 7 after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 killed 26 people.
The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror dens in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.
Precision strikes
Modi praises precision of Indian forces in Operation Sindoor
PM Modi lauded the "extraordinary" precision with which Indian forces targeted terror hideouts.
He showed images of the Gulpur and Abbas camps in Kotli, and the Barnala camp in Bhimber, PoK.
The Gulpur camp was a base for LeT terrorists operating in Rajouri and Poonch, while the Abbas camp served as a hub for training LeT suicide bombers.
The Barnala camp was used to train militants in weapon handling, IED fabrication, and jungle survival tactics.
National resolve
'Operation Sindoor' a reflection of India's resolve, says Modi
PM Modi said Operation Sindoor is a reflection of India's resolve and courage. He said it has infused the country with patriotism and painted it in the hues of the tricolor.
"Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission; it is a picture of our resolve, courage, and a transforming India," he said during his radio show.
The operation was carried out between 1:05am to 1:30am on May 7.
Global impact
'Operation Sindoor' turning point in global fight against terrorism
The Prime Minister called Operation Sindoor a turning point in the global fight against terrorism. He credited India's home-grown defense capabilities for its success, following the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'
"This was the ultimate bravery of our soldiers, backed by the power of weapons, equipment, and technology made in India," he said.
The operation destroyed over 100 terrorists and was a response to cross-border links found after the Pahalgam attack.
Retaliation
India's retaliation to Pakistan's missile and drone attack
Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a missile and drone attack, which was thwarted by Indian forces. In retaliation, India struck airfields in Pakistan. A ceasefire on May 10 ended the hostilities.
The operation also targeted the Markaz Subhan camp in Bahawalpur, JeM's headquarters for recruitment and training.
Another target was the Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke, LeT's headquarters linked to several attacks in India, including the Mumbai 2008 attacks.