What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 122nd episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, showcased images of terror camps destroyed during 'Operation Sindoor'.

The operation was launched on May 7 after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 killed 26 people.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror dens in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.