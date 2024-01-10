26/11 mastermind Saeed serving 78-year jail term in Pakistan: UN

26/11 mastermind Saeed serving 78-year jail term in Pakistan: UN

Jan 10, 2024

Hafiz Saeed has been in custody of government of Pakistan since February 12, 2020

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader, is serving a 78-year prison sentence in Pakistan, the United Nations (UN) has said. The UN Security Council's Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee designated Saeed as a global terrorist in December 2008. He has been in the "custody of the Government of Pakistan...since February 12, 2020" after being convicted in seven terror financing cases, a release on the UN website said.

Why does this story matter?

In December, India asked Pakistan to extradite Saeed, who is wanted for multiple terror attacks in the country, including the 2008 attack that resulted in 166 deaths and over 300 injuries. Last month, the Security Council 1267 Committee made amendments to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List, which includes individuals and entities facing asset freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo. Saeed's name was among those whose information was updated, and the revised details were released through a press statement.

Sanctions Committee confirms death of LeT leader Bhuttavi

Under these amendments, the Sanctions Committee also noted that Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, a founding member of LeT and deputy to Saeed, is "confirmed deceased." Bhuttavi, a UNSC-designated terrorist, trained the LeT attackers for the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and acted as the outfit's chief on at least two occasions. He died in a prison in May last year in Pakistan's Punjab province while serving a sentence for terror financing.

Noor Wali Mehsud new TTP leader

The Sanctions Committee also noted that Maulana Fazlullah, the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander since November 2013, was confirmed deceased on June 13, 2018. He reportedly led the local TTP in Pakistan's northwest region of Swat from 2007 to 2009. Noor Wali Mehsud is now the TTP leader, succeeding Fazlullah, as per an amended entry.

Amended information declares Al Rashid Trust defunct

The amended details state that the Al Rashid Trust, linked to Jaish-i-Mohammed and associated with financing Al-Qaida and the Taliban, is reportedly defunct. Earlier known as "Aid Organisation of the Ulema, Pakistan" until October 2008, there is no indication of any activity under the name of Al-Rashid Trust as of November 2023, according to the updated sanctions list. The list is regularly revised based on information from Member States and organizations.

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists entered south Mumbai by sea, carrying out indiscriminate attacks across the city. The assault, orchestrated by the Pakistani terrorist group LeT, resulted in the loss of 166 lives and left over 300 individuals injured. Due to the joint efforts of the Indian Army and Mumbai Police, all the Pakistani terrorists were neutralized, with one being taken into custody. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab was executed in November 2012.