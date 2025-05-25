India, Pakistan 'rebalance' border forces after 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
India and Pakistan are reportedly working on confidence-building measures to reduce military presence along their shared border.
This comes after India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.
The operation involved precision strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Operation details
'Operation Sindoor' was launched on May 7, targeting terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
The operation saw India using advanced military assets like Rafale jets with SCALP missiles and BrahMos cruise missiles.
Over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes, including prominent leaders of LeT and JeM.
Retaliation and ceasefire
In retaliation, Pakistan launched drone attacks on Indian cities but was thwarted by India's air defenses.
The situation escalated into an hour-long aerial standoff involving over 70 Indian Air Force jets and around 50 from the Pakistan Air Force.
A ceasefire came into effect on May 10 at Pakistan's request, marking a significant shift in India's approach to cross-border terrorism.
De-escalation efforts
Both armies are now working on confidence-building measures and plan to reduce troops and equipment at the border in two weeks.
Unlike Pakistan, which had gathered large forces near the international border, India did not order large-scale troop movements during 'Operation Sindoor'.
Instead, some equipment was moved to operational positions but is expected to return to regular locations soon.
Firm response
The Indian government has maintained that it does not want further escalation but will respond firmly to any provocation.
At a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed that India had responded to all Pakistani military actions and that the armed forces remain on high alert.