What's the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera are peddling misinformation about India's position on the IMF's (International Monetary Fund) bailout to Pakistan.

India voiced its opposition to an IMF proposal regarding a $1 billion tranche that is part of a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility and a $1.3 billion tranche under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility for Pakistan over concerns that these funds could be used to finance state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.