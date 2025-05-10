Assam CM alleges Congress leaders spreading misinformation on IMF loan
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera are peddling misinformation about India's position on the IMF's (International Monetary Fund) bailout to Pakistan.
India voiced its opposition to an IMF proposal regarding a $1 billion tranche that is part of a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility and a $1.3 billion tranche under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility for Pakistan over concerns that these funds could be used to finance state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.
Criticism
Sarma criticizes Congress leaders for misrepresenting IMF's voting system
Sarma took to X to share his views:
Congress leaders are "indulging in reckless propaganda-twisting facts and misleading the nation over India's stand on the recent IMF bailout to Pakistan."
He clarified there was no 'NO' vote at the IMF, and Congress was misrepresenting this fact.
"The only legitimate way to register disagreement is by abstaining, which India rightly did," he added.
Explanation
Sarma explains IMF's voting system and India's strategic abstention
Sarma explained the IMF's voting mechanism: it follows a "proportional quota system, where voting power is based on each nation's financial contribution."
India's abstention was a calculated decision in this regard.
By choosing to abstain, India "refused to endorse financial assistance to a nation that continues to export terrorism across our borders," he added.
Accusation
Sarma accuses Congress of undermining India's national interest
Sarma also accused Congress leaders of compromising India's national interest by politicizing its international diplomacy.
He said that their narrative incorrectly depicts India as weak, when actually, "India acted with both resolve and responsibility."
Ramesh earlier said that Congress had demanded India vote against the IMF loan to Pakistan, but India abstained from voting.
Strategy
India's abstention reflects strategic statecraft, says Sarma
Sarma defended India's abstention from the IMF vote, saying it was a manifestation of "strategic statecraft, backed by clear-eyed national interest."
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has responded with strength to terrorism, he added.
Ramesh had earlier criticized the Modi government's decision not to vote against the IMF loan to Pakistan.