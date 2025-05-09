'Befitting reply given': Indian Army on Pakistan's overnight drone attack
The Indian Army on Friday morning said it successfully foiled several coordinated drone and munitions attacks by the Pakistan Armed Forces along the western border and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistani forces also engaged in several ceasefire violations along the LoC, it said, adding, "The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs."
Indian Army's commitment to national sovereignty
The army reiterated its steadfast dedication to protecting India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," it said.
The statement was accompanied by a video showing the destruction of a Pakistani post across the LoC.
OPERATION SINDOOR
Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and…
All schools closed in Punjab
The attack was Pakistan's second round of airstrikes on military installations and cities.
Pakistani drones and missiles struck military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur along the international boundary late Thursday night.
Punjab has closed all schools in its six bordering districts. All schools in Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, are closed until Saturday.
Rajasthan has also shut schools and institutions in various areas. Two Delhi schools, DPS RK Puram and DPS Mathura Road, announced closures Friday morning.
Defence Ministry's stance on military site attacks
The Ministry of Defense has once again reiterated that an attack on India's military sites would be answered with a "suitable response."
The ministry, in a late-night statement, confirmed that Pakistani-origin drones and missiles targeted military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur along the International Border in J&K.
However, it assured, "The threats were swiftly neutralized using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with the established standard operating procedures (SOPs)."