Trump says 'full and immediate' ceasefire agreed between India, Pakistan
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire".
Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, said he is "pleased to announce" the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and "to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site."
Trump's announcement on X
May 10, 2025
Conirmation
Pakistan foreign minister confirms
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. In a social media post, he stated, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire effective immediately."
The minister emphasized, "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region while upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Briefing
India yet to give official briefing
While the ceasefire has been acknowledged, a media briefing by the Indian armed forces is expected later today.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of staff.
Additionally, the G7 has urged both countries to engage in direct talks and called for restraint between the two nuclear neighbors.
Statement
Foreign Secretary's statement
"Pakistan's DGMO called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air & sea with effect from 1700 hours IST. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, according to news agency ANI.