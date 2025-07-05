NIA arrests 2 key operatives in human trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two key accused in a human trafficking case. The arrests were made in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi . The accused are Sunny alias Sunny Donker of Dharamshala and Shubham Sandhal alias Deep Hundi of Ropar, Punjab. They were associates of Gagandeep Singh alias Goldy, who was arrested in March on the complaint of a victim trafficked to the United States via the dunki route.

Route details 'Dunki' route to US The dunki route, a term believed to be derived from "donkey," is an illegal pathway used by immigrants to enter countries like the United States without proper documentation. The journey is often treacherous and is facilitated by human trafficking syndicates. Gagandeep Singh was accused of charging around ₹45 lakh from each traveler, promising them entry into the US on valid legal visas.

Network involvement Decoding Gagandeep's modus operandi Gagandeep's operation involved sending travelers through several countries such as Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. He is believed to have trafficked over 100 people illegally to the US before his arrest. Sunny was a key player in facilitating these illegal travels, while Shubham was a hawala courier operator who transferred funds to donkers in Latin America, according to NIA.