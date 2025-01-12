Cold wave: Delhi-NCR get rain, AQI upgraded to 'poor'
What's the story
Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Ghaziabad and Noida, witnessed the beginning of a cold wave on Saturday.
The mercury plummeted to 7.7°C in the national capital, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 17°C—three notches below the seasonal average.
Light rain on Saturday evening upgraded Delhi's air quality from "severe" to "poor" by Sunday morning.
Travel disruptions
Dense fog leads to train delays in Delhi
The dense fog that had shrouded parts of the national capital region delayed at least 45 trains. However, flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport remained largely unaffected—a respite from earlier when over 150 flights were delayed due to zero visibility.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain for Sunday.
Northern chill
Himachal Pradesh, J&K continue to face cold wave conditions
In Himachal Pradesh, cold wave conditions continue with temperatures falling below freezing point.
The local meteorological department predicts moderate rain in low-lying areas and snow in isolated regions of middle and high hills, including Shimla and Manali.
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 14, 2025.
Winter harshness
Severe cold grips Srinagar amid 'Chillai Kalan'
In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar is reeling under severe cold with temperatures dipping to as low as -3°C.
A Bhopal tourist visiting Kashmir commented on the cold conditions, saying, "We have been in Kashmir for the last 3-4 days. It is very cold here."
The region is currently witnessing "Chillai Kalan," a brutal 40-day winter period.