India's renewable energy capacity soars by 113% in 2024
What's the story
India has seen a remarkable increase in its renewable energy capacity, adding almost 30GW in 2024.
This marks an increase of over 113% from the last year's addition of 13.75GW, according to the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE).
The massive growth takes India closer to its ambitious target of reaching a renewable energy capacity of 500GW by the end of this decade.
Official statement
Minister highlights India's commitment to clean energy
Pralhad Joshi, the Minister of New & Renewable Energy, emphasized India's dedication to clean energy.
He stated that the exponential growth from 13.75GW in 2023 to around 30GW in 2024, resulting in achieving nearly 218GW, now "underscores India's growing commitment to clean energy and its progress in building a greener future."
The minister's remarks highlight the country's significant strides toward a sustainable future.
Energy contributors
Solar and wind energy contribute significantly to capacity growth
India's renewable energy capacity saw a record jump, mainly due to solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind energy.
Solar PV added a whopping 24.5GW, taking the country's total solar capacity to some 94.17GW.
Wind energy also made significant progress with an addition of 3.4GW in 2024, taking the total to some 47.96GW.
State leaders
Rajasthan, Gujarat lead in renewable energy capacity
Rajasthan and Gujarat are at the forefront of India's renewable energy push. Rajasthan has the highest installed renewable energy capacity at 29.98GW, followed closely by Gujarat at 29.52GW.
Other states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have also contributed significantly to the expansion of wind energy, owing to favorable wind conditions.
These developments underscore the importance of regional efforts in India's clean energy transition.
Investment boom
India's renewable energy sector attracts ₹28L crore investment
India's renewable energy sector has received investment proposals worth over ₹28 lakh crore (approximately $350 billion). This shows strong investor confidence in the country's green energy sector.
The wider adoption of renewables is also expected to drastically cut carbon emissions, in line with India's pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.
However, challenges such as financial constraints and infrastructural bottlenecks remain in the sector.