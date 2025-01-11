UP: Part of Kannauj railway station collapses, dozens feared trapped
An under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station in Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Friday. The incident occurred during work on a two-story structure as part of a beautification project.
Around 35 workers were present at the site when the accident took place. Rescue operations, led by railway, police, and administrative officials have so far rescued 23 workers from the debris.
Rescue operations underway at Kannauj station
District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl said the incident took place when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed.
"Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," he added.
The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has been deployed from Lucknow to assist with ongoing rescue operations at the site.
State government announces compensation for injured workers
The state government has announced compensation for those injured in the collapse. Those who have sustained serious injuries will receive ₹50,000 while those with minor injuries will be given ₹5,000.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper medical treatment for all injured workers.
20 sustain minor injuries, 3 seriously hurt
State Minister Asim Arun said 20 people suffered minor injuries and are being treated. Three were critically injured and referred to Lucknow for further treatment.
"Some more people are feared to be trapped. Rescue operation is going on," Arun added.
Investigation underway into Kannauj station collapse
Satyendra Pratap Singh of the Railway Board said Kannauj was included in the Amrit Bharat Yojana project of three stations.
He confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.
The results of this investigation will be critical in establishing accountability for the accident and preventing such incidents in future infrastructure projects.