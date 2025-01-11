Uttarakhand minister's son accused of illegal tree felling
What's the story
Piyush Aggarwal, son of Uttarakhand cabinet minister Premchand Aggarwal, is being sued by the state forest department.
The case has been filed against Aggarwal for illegally felling two "khair" trees for a resort project in Pauri Garhwal.
The trees are protected under the Forest Act and cannot be felled without permission, even on private property.
Confirmation
Forest department confirms illegal tree felling
Kotdwar divisional forest officer Akash Gangwar confirmed the unauthorized felling of the trees.
"These trees are not under the endangered category, but they are among the 17 species of scheduled trees which cannot be cut even on privately owned land without the permission of the forest department," Gangwar stated.
The case against Aggarwal was registered on December 12, after the incident.
Project details
26 trees felled for resort project, Aggarwal claims authorization
Sources revealed that a total of 26 trees were cut on private land in Khairkhal, Pauri district for the resort project. Out of these, 24 trees didn't require permission for felling.
Development activities for the resort have begun on Neelkanth Marg in Yamkeshwar tehsil.
Despite the allegations, Aggarwal claimed he had authorization for the tree cutting but acknowledged potential errors.
Penalty agreement
Aggarwal agrees to pay fine if found guilty
Aggarwal has agreed to pay a monetary penalty if any transgression is found.
"But if any transgression occurred, a monetary penalty shall be remitted," he said.
The fine will be determined based on the age of the khair trees, which is currently being assessed by the department.
This case highlights the importance of adhering to environmental regulations, even in private development projects.