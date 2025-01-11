What's the story

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will mark the first anniversary of Ram Mandir's "Pran Pratishtha" on January 11, 2025.

This will be on "Paush Shukla Paksh Dwadshi" (or "Kurma Dwadashi") of the Hindu calendar, instead of January 22 of the Gregorian calendar when the ceremony was held in 2024.

The decision came after consulting saints and prioritizing tradition over modern-day systems.