IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 10 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for heavy rainfall in 10 states across the country for July 5. The states include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand , Rajasthan , Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and West Bengal. Coastal areas of Karnataka are also under alert due to predicted extreme weather conditions.

Rainfall impact Himachal Pradesh worst affected Himachal Pradesh has been severely affected by rain-related incidents in the last two weeks, with 43 people dead and 37 missing. The state has witnessed cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Rivers are flowing above the danger mark, prompting IMD to warn of "extremely heavy rainfall (>=21cm) very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh on July 6."

Other states Odisha waterlogged; red alert in MP Odisha is also witnessing rampant waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, several districts in Madhya Pradesh were put on red alert for heavy rains on July 4. The IMD has predicted "extremely heavy rainfall (>=21cm) very likely at isolated places over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 6 and 7."

Weather forecast Heavy rainfall likely in these states The IMD's weather bulletin from July 4 predicted isolated heavy rainfall over several regions. These include East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan on July 5 and during July 8-10; Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir during July 5-09 with very heavy rainfall over Jammu on July 6; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during July 05-08.

Southern forecast Two circulations likely to cause heavy rainfall The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh till July 10. Heavy rainfall is likely in East Rajasthan till July 6 and again on July 9 and 10. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI that two circulations over Madhya Pradesh and northern Odisha are likely to cause heavy rainfall.