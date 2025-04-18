Rajasthan HC initiates case to 'save' citizens from extreme heatwave
What's the story
The Rajasthan High Court has initiated a suo motu case (on its own motion) after the state government failed to address the extreme heatwave.
Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand noted that the upcoming summer season is a major public health issue for Rajasthan, but no action plan has been prepared by the state to contain the worsening menace.
Critique
Court criticizes state's inaction on heatwave measures
The court slammed the state for not implementing the "Heat Action Plan" made under the Rajasthan Climate Change Project, and for not taking steps to ensure effective implementation of scheme 'Strengthening Health Systems Preparedness of Heat Related Illness (HRI) in India.'
The court also observed that no advisory has been issued to the State Health Department regarding impending heatwaves, which is essential for public welfare.
Inaction
Rajasthan High Court highlights state's negligence
Justice Dhand noted that the state had failed to take action despite earlier orders in a similar suo motu case taken last year.
He termed it a "classic and glaring textbook example of obstinacy exhibited by the State Officials, who appear to consider themselves above and beyond the reach of law."
The court listed several failures, including a lack of cooling spaces at traffic signals and public places.
Directive
Court directs action to address heatwave situation
The court has directed the State Chief Secretary to constitute a coordination committee of various departments to look into the issues involved in the case and draw up an action plan.
"Citizens of the State cannot be treated as cattle. Every human being as well as every living being, be they animals or birds, has a right to life," Justice Dhand stated.
Hearing
Court holds hearing on April 24
Furthermore, the court stated that the government cannot use the excuse of a lack of cash when it can spend millions on PR campaigns that are not always in the public interest.
"The government must prioritize spending its funds toward addressing public needs. Taxpayers' money should be used to frame and implement public policies in the interest of public," it said.
The court has listed the case for hearing on April 24, along with the earlier suo motu case.