IMD predicts heavy rains in Assam, Meghalaya; heatwave in UP
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the country in the next few days.
The weather department also issued warnings about possible heat wave conditions in some parts.
It predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on May 13.
Rainfall and thunderstorms predicted across various regions
According to the IMD's weather bulletin, isolated light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also likely over Himachal Pradesh on May 16-17.
Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad are likely to see similar conditions on May 14.
In West India, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in central India
The IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning with gusty winds reaching 40-50km/h over Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
Madhya Pradesh will witness similar weather from May 13-16.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see thunderstorms during May 13 and May 15, while Gangetic West Bengal will have similar conditions on May 13 and May 14.
Heavy rainfall forecasted for northeast India
The IMD forecast also predicted isolated heavy rain over the Nicobar Islands.
Isolated, very heavy rainfall is likely over the Nicobar Islands on Tuesday.
Northeast India will witness widespread light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next four days, while isolated heavy downpours are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during this time.
Heatwave conditions predicted in several states
The IMD has warned of heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Gangetic WB from May 13-15.
Sub-Himalayan WB on May 14 and 15, Jharkhand from May 13-15, West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan from May 15-18, and East UP from May 14-18 are also likely to witness such conditions.
The weather agency has also predicted hot, humid weather over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Tuesday.
Rainfall in West India
On May 13 and 14, isolated, light to moderate rainfall is possible in the Konkan region and Goa.
The same conditions may prevail in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from May 14 to 16.
Additionally, thundersquall wind speeds reaching 50-60kmph gusting to 70kmph are likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on May 13.