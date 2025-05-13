Mumbai Police investigate anonymous email warning of imminent blasts
The Maharashtra Police Control Room has received an anonymous email alerting about possible blasts in two days.
The email sender didn't provide any particular details about the location or time of the threat, but urged authorities to take the message seriously.
The message was forwarded to the Mumbai Police, who are currently investigating and trying to trace the sender.
Collaboration
Coordination with armed forces
This comes soon after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans for effective coordination with the armed forces.
The announcement was made at a meeting of senior officers of the armed forces and representatives of other key agencies, against the backdrop of recent tensions between India and Pakistan.
They discussed the sharing of intelligence data, the use of technology, and the implementation of precautionary measures.