What's the story

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech).

Twenty-four candidates registered a perfect score of 100 percentile.

The exam was held in two sessions, January and April, and over 15 lakh unique candidates had registered for both sessions.

The exam was conducted in various languages and locations across the world.