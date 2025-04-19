JEE Main result out: 24 students score perfect 100 percentile
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech).
Twenty-four candidates registered a perfect score of 100 percentile.
The exam was held in two sessions, January and April, and over 15 lakh unique candidates had registered for both sessions.
The exam was conducted in various languages and locations across the world.
State-wise distribution
Rajasthan leads with 7 toppers in JEE Mains 2025
Of the 24 students who scored a perfect 100 percentile, Rajasthan had the most toppers (seven). Maharashtra and Telangana followed with four each, then Uttar Pradesh (three).
West Bengal had two toppers while Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had one each.
Among the toppers, two were female candidates: Devdutta Majhi (West Bengal) and Sai Manogna Guthikonda (Andhra Pradesh).
Eligibility criteria
NTA announces category-wise percentile cut-offs for JEE Advanced 2025
NTA has also released the category-wise percentile cut-offs needed to qualify for JEE Advanced 2025.
For unreserved (UR) candidates, a minimum of 93.10 percentile was required. EWS had a cut-off of 80.38, and OBC-NCL 79.43.
SC and ST had much lower cut-offs of 61.15 and 47.90 percentiles, respectively; Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) in UR needed only a minimal score of about zero point zero zero seven nine percentile.
Security measures
NTA implements stringent security measures for JEE Mains 2025
To ensure integrity and fairness, the NTA took stringent security measures during JEE Mains 2025. These ranged from AI-based video analytics, live CCTV surveillance, and biometric attendance systems to 5G jammers.
However, despite such precautions, the results of 110 candidates were withheld due to use of unfair means during the examination.
Another 23 candidates had their results held over discrepancies in identity verification.