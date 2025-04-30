Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Puri-like Jagannath Temple in Digha
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated the Jagannath Dham temple in Digha, a popular tourist spot.
A replica of the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, it was constructed at a cost of ₹250 crore by the Bengal government.
Spread across 20 acres, it is expected to be a major pilgrimage-cum-tourism center in the region.
Design details
Temple's architectural features and construction
The newly inaugurated temple is a replica of the one in Puri, with important architectural features like Singhadwar, Byaghradwar, Hastidwar, and Ashwadwar.
The temple complex also has an exclusive shrine for Goddess Lakshmi and a separate Bhogshala to prepare sacred offerings to Lord Jagannath.
It has been made from exquisite pink sandstone from Rajasthan.
Over 800 skilled artisans from West Bengal lent their craftsmanship to the architectural marvel.
The temple is replica of 12th-century shrine in Puri
VIDEO | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attends the consecration ceremony of the newly built Jagannath Temple in the seaside tourist town of Digha.
The temple at Digha, a replica of the 12th-century shrine in Puri, Odisha.#DighaJagannathTemple
(Full video… pic.twitter.com/cl00rREvC0
CM's remarks
Banerjee's statement on temple inauguration
Before the function, CM Mamata Banerjee said that the inauguration of Digha's Jagannath Temple is a glorious testament to Bengal's enduring devotion and rich cultural heritage.
Every intricately carved stone, every prayer that shall rise from its sanctum, will embody the deep faith, unity and enduring spirit of our people, she said.