The newly inaugurated temple is a replica of the one in Puri, with important architectural features like Singhadwar, Byaghradwar, Hastidwar, and Ashwadwar.

The temple complex also has an exclusive shrine for Goddess Lakshmi and a separate Bhogshala to prepare sacred offerings to Lord Jagannath.

It has been made from exquisite pink sandstone from Rajasthan.

Over 800 skilled artisans from West Bengal lent their craftsmanship to the architectural marvel.