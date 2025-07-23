India seal historic WODI series triumph over England: Details

The Indian women's cricket team has won the ODI series against England after a thrilling 13-run victory in the third and final match at Chester-le-Street. The win was powered by captain Harmanpreet Kaur 's century and a stellar six-wicket haul from Kranti Goud. With this victory, India clinched the three-match series 2-1. This was just India's third bilateral WODI series win on England soil.

Match highlights Kaur, Goud shine for India Harmanpreet Kaur scored a brilliant century (102 off 84 balls), helping India post a challenging total of 318/5. She became the third Indian woman to complete 4,000 ODI runs after Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana. Meanwhile, Kranti Goud took a stunning six wickets for just 52 runs in her fourth ODI match. This made her the second-youngest Indian player to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs after Deepti Sharma.

Record Harmanpreet emulates Mithali As per ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet now has the joint second-most centuries for India in WODIs. She equaled Mithali, who retired with seven tons. Notably, Mandhana is the only Indian to have scored 10-plus centuries in WODIs (11). No other Indian owns more than five such tons. Besides, Harmanpreet also has 19 half-centuries to her name in the format.

Information Second-fastest WODI ton for India As per Cricbuzz, Harmanpreet's 82-ball ton is now the second-fastest for India in WODIs (by balls). She is only behind Mandhana, who hammered a century off 70 balls against Ireland Women in Rajkot earlier this year.

Match summary England stage a comeback England's chase got off to a shaky start as they lost both their openers cheaply to Goud. However, Emma Lamb and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt staged a strong comeback with a 162-run partnership for the third wicket. The partnership was broken by Shree Charani, who dismissed Lamb for 68 off 81 balls in the 31st over. Sciver-Brunt scored an impressive 98 before being dismissed by Deepti Sharma in the 35th over.

Final moments What happened in the final moments? Alice Davidson Richards scored a quick 44 off 34 balls before being dismissed by Goud in the 48th over. Goud sealed India's victory by dismissing Lauren Bell, finishing with impressive figures of 6/52. Earlier, Kaur had shared vital partnerships with Harleen Deol (45 off 65 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (50 off 45 balls). Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana (45 off 54 balls) played a fine knock at the top. Richa Ghosh (38* off 18) aced the finisher's role.

Sciver-Brunt Sciver-Brunt completes 4,000 WODI runs Sciver-Brunt's 98 off 105 balls was laced with 11 fours. She went past 4,000 WODI runs during her stay. Having played 121 matches, Sciver-Brunt has raced to 4,092 runs in WODs at an average of 46.50, as per ESPNcricinfo. Besides nine hundreds, she has smashed 25 fifties. Sciver-Brunt has completed 588 runs against India at 42 (50s: 4).