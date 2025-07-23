Salmon sperm facial: The bizarre treatment loved by A-list celebrities

The world of skincare has seen some bizarre treatments, and the salmon sperm facial is among them. Also known as Salmon DNA facials, this anti-aging treatment involves injecting polynucleotides (PN) from salmon's sperm into the skin. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have talked about it as well. Let's take a closer look at this unusual beauty trend.

Treatment details All you need to know about it The salmon sperm facial, despite its name, does not contain actual sperm. It involves injecting polynucleotides (PN) derived from salmon sperm into the skin. Salmon DNA is said to be structurally similar to human DNA and is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, and antioxidants. These nutrients reportedly help repair damaged skin, improve texture, reduce inflammation, and have anti-aging effects.

Celebrity endorsements When Kardashian and Aniston talked about it Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to publicly endorse the salmon sperm facial. In a 2024 episode of The Kardashians, she revealed, "I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face," leaving her mother Kris Jenner stunned. Aniston also spoke about this unusual skincare treatment on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2024. She jokingly asked, "But don't I look like a salmon? Don't I have beautiful salmon skin?"