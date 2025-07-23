Salmon sperm facial: The bizarre treatment loved by A-list celebrities
What's the story
The world of skincare has seen some bizarre treatments, and the salmon sperm facial is among them. Also known as Salmon DNA facials, this anti-aging treatment involves injecting polynucleotides (PN) from salmon's sperm into the skin. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have talked about it as well. Let's take a closer look at this unusual beauty trend.
Treatment details
All you need to know about it
The salmon sperm facial, despite its name, does not contain actual sperm. It involves injecting polynucleotides (PN) derived from salmon sperm into the skin. Salmon DNA is said to be structurally similar to human DNA and is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, and antioxidants. These nutrients reportedly help repair damaged skin, improve texture, reduce inflammation, and have anti-aging effects.
Celebrity endorsements
When Kardashian and Aniston talked about it
Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to publicly endorse the salmon sperm facial. In a 2024 episode of The Kardashians, she revealed, "I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face," leaving her mother Kris Jenner stunned. Aniston also spoke about this unusual skincare treatment on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2024. She jokingly asked, "But don't I look like a salmon? Don't I have beautiful salmon skin?"
More endorsements
Miley Cyrus also revealed she tried the treatment
Apart from Kardashian and Aniston, other celebrities have also tried the salmon sperm facial. During a surprise performance at Bemelmans Bar in New York's The Carlyle Hotel, Flowers singer, Miley Cyrus, revealed that salmon sperm is the secret behind her radiant skin. "I tried that salmon sperm," she said, adding, "(Salmon sperm) tastes strange but my skin looks good."