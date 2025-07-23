Bhuvan Bam to make big screen debut; everything to know
What's the story
YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's upcoming film Kuku Ki Kundali. The lighthearted romantic comedy flick will be directed by Sharan Sharma and will also feature Jubilee actor Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role. As per Peeping Moon, the film is a quirky rom-com filled with humor, witty dialogues, and heartwarming family moments.
Career highlights
Gabbi and Bam's careers so far
Gabbi has become one of the most sought-after actors in both films and streaming. She has been highly praised for her performances in Khufiya and Bhool Chuk Maaf. Meanwhile, Bam is a popular Indian influencer with a massive following on his YouTube channel called BB Ki Vines. However, Bam has been dipping his toes in different fields. He recently tried his hand at music, releasing Teri Meri Kahani and Heer Ranjha. He also starred in the JioHotstar series Taaza Khabar.
Future projects
Gabbi has 2 more films in pipeline
Gabbi will soon be seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie also stars Tabu and Paresh Rawal and is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2026. She is also set to take part in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, a romantic drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan.