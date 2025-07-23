Bhuvan Bam to make big screen debut; everything to know

Career highlights

Gabbi has become one of the most sought-after actors in both films and streaming. She has been highly praised for her performances in Khufiya and Bhool Chuk Maaf. Meanwhile, Bam is a popular Indian influencer with a massive following on his YouTube channel called BB Ki Vines. However, Bam has been dipping his toes in different fields. He recently tried his hand at music, releasing Teri Meri Kahani and Heer Ranjha. He also starred in the JioHotstar series Taaza Khabar.