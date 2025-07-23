Page Loader
5 iconic 'Seinfeld' props that made the show even funnier
5 iconic 'Seinfeld' props that made the show even funnier
By Vinita Jain
Jul 23, 2025
Seinfeld, the show about nothing, took the world by storm with its mind-bending humor and unforgettable characters. But apart from the smart dialogues and eccentric storylines, the props used in the series added to its iconic stature. From Jerry's apartment to Monk's Cafe, every single item was picked meticulously to add to the show's authenticity and humor. Here are five interesting behind-the-scenes facts about some of Seinfeld's most iconic props.

Superman

The Superman figurine

Jerry Seinfeld's love for Superman is no surprise, and it was subtly reflected throughout the series. A Superman figurine can be spotted in Jerry's apartment in many episodes. The prop was not just a random choice; it symbolized Jerry's admiration for the superhero and added a personal touch to his character's living space.

Puffy shirt

The puffy shirt

The infamous puffy shirt from Seinfeld's "The Puffy Shirt" episode went on to become one of the show's most memorable props. Designed by costume designer Charmaine Simmons, this shirt was supposed to be an exaggerated take on pirate fashion. Its absurdity perfectly encapsulated Kramer's eccentric ideas and contributed to the episode's comedic brilliance.

Festivus pole

The Festivus Pole

Festivus, introduced by Frank Costanza as a holiday alternative, came with nothing but a plain aluminum pole as opposed to traditional decorations. This simple prop was a nod to Frank's loathing of commercialism and became a lasting emblem of Seinfeld's knack for extracting humor from unexpected places.

Junior Mint

The Junior Mint candy box

In the memorable The Junior Mint episode, Kramer has the brilliant idea of dropping a candy into an open surgical cavity during an operation. The use of Junior Mints as a prop was both hilarious and unexpected, demonstrating how everyday items could be subtly woven into plotlines for the sake of comedy.

Urban sombrero

Elaine's urban sombrero

In the iconic The Muffin Tops episode, Elaine Benes temporarily takes over as editor-in-chief of the J. Peterman catalog. While Peterman is on sabbatical due to stress from his global adventures, Elaine launches her quirky creation—the Urban Sombrero—on the catalog's cover.