5 behind-the-scenes facts every 'Simpsons' fan should know

The Simpsons has been an integral part of television for generations, enthralling audiences with its humor and social commentary. While most of us are well-acquainted with the shenanigans of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, there are plenty of behind-the-scenes facts even the most die-hard fans may not know. Here's a look at what went into making this iconic show, over the years.

Creation The origin of 'The Simpsons' The Simpsons was created by cartoonist Matt Groening. Originally envisioned as a series of animated shorts for The Tracey Ullman Show, it quickly became a hit. Groening named the characters after his family members but chose Bart as an anagram for "brat." That set the tone for Bart's mischievous character in the series.

Animation The unique animation style One of the most recognizable aspects of The Simpsons is its animation. The characters are drawn with yellow skin to catch the attention of viewers while channel surfing. Groening made this choice so that people would instantly know that they are watching something other than what was on the television at that time.

Voices Voice actors' contributions Many voice actors on The Simpsons play multiple roles. For example, Homer Simpson's voice is given by Dan Castellaneta, who also voices several other characters like Krusty the Clown and Groundskeeper Willie. This gives the show a rich variety of voices without requiring a long cast list.

Longevity Record-breaking longevity As one of the longest-running scripted primetime TV shows in history, The Simpsons has been airing over 700 episodes since its debut in 1989. Its longevity can be attributed to its ability to adapt to the changing times while maintaining core elements that resonate with audiences across generations.