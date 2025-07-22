'Saiyaara': How Ahaan Panday played a role in Aneet's casting

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are currently basking in the widespread success of their Bollywood debut, Saiyaara . The intense romantic film, directed by Mohit Suri , has taken the box office by storm and is trending on social media. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Suri revealed that both Panday and Padda didn't initially impress him during auditions but were eventually cast for the film.

Casting details How Padda impressed Suri the 2nd time While Panday's first audition wasn't convincing, Suri locked him after a second meeting. And, Suri revealed that it was Panday who convinced him to give Padda another chance. "With Aneet, I must tell you that it went disastrously bad when she met me, but it was Ahaan who actually was saving the scenario that day," he said. "He tried to distract me. He told me 'Give her another chance. I'm telling you she's good... I've done a scene with her.'"

Director's perspective 'If you noticed the trailer, this is that...' Suri further revealed that when Padda came to meet him the second time, he was impressed by her casual look. "She came in a white loose shirt and jeans. And I was like 'this is it.' If you noticed the trailer, this is that casual and authentic look." "Her look, lost and clumsy. And that's what she is."