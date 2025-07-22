Next Article
Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' hits $1 million in 4 days, tops ₹100Cr
Mohit Suri's new romance, "Saiyaara," just crossed $1 million in North America in only four days.
Starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film's success is fueled by positive buzz, catchy music, and the duo's on-screen chemistry.
Back home in India, it's already topped ₹100 crore.
Suri's legacy of introducing new talent continues
Suri has a knack for launching new talent—this time with Panday and Padda, who are getting noticed for their strong debuts.
With "Saiyaara," he adds to his track record of introducing big names like Emraan Hashmi and Shraddha Kapoor.