'Devil Wears Prada' sequel is filming under this code name 

The highly-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is reportedly being filmed under the code name "Cerulean." According to Page Six, this name was spotted on signs in New York City , particularly in Midtown between 36th and 38th Streets. The signs warned residents about the filming schedule on Tuesday and advised them to move their cars by Monday at 10:00pm to avoid getting towed.

Code name significance 'Cerulean'—a nod to the original film's iconic fashion monologue The name "Cerulean" is a nod to an iconic scene from the original 2006 film where Meryl Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, gives a monologue about the fashion industry's influence on culture. In this scene, Priestly tells her assistant Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway) that her sweater isn't just blue—it's actually cerulean. Sachs, who had considered the world of fashion flimsy up to this point, starts taking her work seriously.

Casting details Casting call for 'DWP2' Last week, Grant Wilfley Casting posted an open casting call for background actors for "DWP2." They were looking for "chic, stylish, fashion-forward people" to film in Manhattan on July 29 and 30. This further confirms that the filming is indeed happening under the code name "Cerulean."

Cast reunion Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, Tucci returning for 'DWP' sequel The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada will see the return of original cast members Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. However, Adrian Grenier, who played Nate (Sachs's boyfriend), won't be reprising his role. On Monday, Hathaway shared her first look in the sequel, teasing fans with how Sachs looks in 2025.