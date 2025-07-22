5 movie roles that made Jennifer Lopez a Hollywood powerhouse

Jennifer Lopez , the multi-talented woman, has given the movie industry some of the most memorable characters. From a mind-blowing performance in Selena to the most heart-wrenching one in Marry Me, Lopez has done it all. She is dynamic, and that's something we all know. This article takes you through five iconic roles of Lopez, which made her the star she is today.

Breakthrough role 'Selena' - A breakthrough performance In Selena, Lopez gave a breakthrough performance as the beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Released in 1997, the biographical drama was the turning point in Lopez's career, winning her critical acclaim and recognition. Her portrayal encapsulated Selena's vibrant personality and musical talent, striking a chord with fans and critics alike. The role not just displayed Lopez's acting prowess but also her musical talent, paving the way for future successes.

Romantic comedy 'Maid in Manhattan' - Romantic comedy charm Maid in Manhattan (2002) starred Lopez as Marisa Ventura, a hotel maid who falls for a wealthy politician (Ralph Fiennes). The romantic comedy charmed audiences with its Cinderella-like storyline and the way Lopez brought warmth and humor to the screen. The performance helped the film become a box office success, further establishing Lopez as the leading lady of romantic comedies.

Box office hit 'The Wedding Planner' - Box office success In The Wedding Planner, Lopez starred opposite Matthew McConaughey as Mary Fiore, an ambitious wedding planner who ends up falling for one of her clients. The film was not only a commercial success but also a favorite with audiences for its engaging plot and the chemistry of the leads. The role cemented Lopez's reputation for acing romantic comedies, while pulling in big numbers.

Critical acclaim 'Hustlers' - Critically acclaimed role Hustlers, which released in 2019, saw Lopez slipping into the shoes of Ramona Vega—a savvy stripper leading a group of women to scam wealthy men during the financial crisis. Her performance was met with widespread critical acclaim for its depth and complexity. Many called it one of her best roles yet. It received several award nominations, including Golden Globe nods, underscoring how impactful this character was within modern cinema narratives.