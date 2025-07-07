Who is Amit Bhadana? YouTube star to lead feature film

Bhadana started making YouTube videos with the hope of being noticed by a big production house. He said, "Acting for films was my dream and it's something I truly wanted to pursue." "I made films on YouTube so that one day a big banner notices my work and see that a YouTuber can also make a film." The film will start shooting later this year.

New venture

Want to bring same energy to big screen

Bhadana (30) is known for his relatable storytelling and massive social media following (over 9 million followers on Instagram). He said he wants to bring the same energy and authenticity to the big screen. "This is very challenging for me but I have always taken up challenging tasks," he reflected. "I don't like simple or easy things. I believe in giving my heart and soul to every opportunity that comes my way."