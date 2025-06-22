Rohit Saraf's 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' finally lands on OTT
What's the story
Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, and Pashmina Roshan, has finally landed on OTT a year after its release. Khan recently took to social media to announce that the film is now available on streaming platforms. The romantic comedy-drama, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, can be rented on Apple TV and Google Play.
Fan reactions
Fans celebrate the film's OTT release
Fans were quick to express their excitement over the film's OTT release. One user wrote, "I waited for this movie to come on OTT for so so so long.. used to Google every time and finallyyyyyy." Another commented, "Congratulations, team #IVR! I watched it in theaters and cannot wait to watch it again."
Film details
Know more about the movie
The film was produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under Tips Films and released on June 21 last year. The music is composed by Rochak Kohli, Badshah, and Hiten. Supriya Pilgaonkar and Kusha Kapila are also a part of the ensemble. It is a spiritual sequel to Shahid Kapoor's 2003 film Ishq Vishk, and received mixed reviews upon its release.