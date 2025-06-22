Has SRK locked deal with 'Pushpa' makers for pan-India film?
What's the story
Mythri Movie Makers, a prominent production house known for its successful South Indian films, is in advanced talks with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Recent reports by 123Telugu and Deccan Chronicle suggest that the studio recently met Khan and offered him a massive signing amount to lock the project. "Shah Rukh Khan has accepted an advance amount from Mythri Movie Makers last week and has assured them that he would do a film with them," a source told DC.
Project details
The film hasn't been officially announced yet
Per previous reports, the film will likely be directed by Sukumar, and Khan will reportedly be paid a whopping ₹300cr! The production house is known for backing successful pan-Indian films such as Jaat and Pushpa. Although the details of the film are under wraps, an official announcement from Mythri Movie Makers or Khan's team is expected soon. This development has generated huge excitement across the industry as it could lead to one of the biggest North-South crossovers in recent times.
Khan's next
Khan will next be seen in 'King'
Khan, last seen in Dunki in 2023, is next working on King, directed by Siddharth Anand. King also features Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Arshad Warsi. The film marks the second collaboration between Khan and Anand after their successful venture Pathaan.