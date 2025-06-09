What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in talks with Mythri Movie Makers for a mega-budget film, according to recent speculations by M9 News.

The production house is said to be offering a whopping ₹300cr to Khan, which would make him one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

If this deal goes through, it could set a new benchmark for the overall budget of Indian films.