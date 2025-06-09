SRK reportedly offered ₹300cr for Mythri's mega Bollywood film
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in talks with Mythri Movie Makers for a mega-budget film, according to recent speculations by M9 News.
The production house is said to be offering a whopping ₹300cr to Khan, which would make him one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.
If this deal goes through, it could set a new benchmark for the overall budget of Indian films.
Budget implications
Film's budget likely to exceed ₹800-1,000cr
The proposed ₹300cr lead salary for Khan hints at a production scale that India has never seen before.
Even with a conservative budget-to-actor fee ratio, the film's total cost could easily exceed ₹800-1,000cr.
This would surpass the budgets of RRR and Ramayana, setting a new precedent for Indian filmmaking.
Director's vision
Sukumar to direct; Mythri riding high on 'Pushpa' success
The movie is expected to be helmed by Sukumar, who has previously directed hits like Pushpa and Rangasthalam.
Known for his ability to create intense narratives with mass appeal, Sukumar could potentially change Khan's image completely with this project.
Mythri Movie Makers, riding high after the success of Pushpa and the moderate success of Jaat, seems ready to make a mark as a pan-India production house.
Cinematic milestone
Khan-Mythri project is a high-risk, high-reward venture
This potential collaboration between Khan and Mythri Movie Makers is a high-risk, high-reward venture.
One wrong move could result in huge losses, but if successful, it could take Indian cinema to new heights on the global stage.
For now, fans are eagerly waiting for official confirmation of this mega-project.