It's a wrap! Prosenjit confirms Rajkummar's 'Maalik' shoot is complete
What's the story
Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has confirmed that the shooting for his upcoming film Maalik, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, has been completed.
In an interview with Zoom TV, he praised director Pulkit and revealed that the film is set to release in July.
"The film is ready... I think it will be released by July. It's an action film for Rajkummar, and once again I've played a fascinating character," he said.
Role insights
Chatterjee shared his experience of working on 'Maalik'
Chatterjee also shared his experience of working on Maalik. "Mujhe bahut accha laga, hum Lucknow mein shoot kar rahe the, (I really enjoyed it—we were shooting in Lucknow)," he said, adding that he played a very interesting character in the film.
The movie is currently in post-production and will mark Rao's first lead role as a gangster in an action-thriller.
It also features Medha Shankr and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.
Film details
All about 'Maalik'
The teaser of Maalik was recently released, showcasing Rao in a never-before-seen avatar as he transforms into a cold-blooded gangster. The film promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride through ambition, power, and danger.
Directed by Pulkit, known for his work in thrillers and dramas, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It is expected to be released on July 11, 2025.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the teaser
RAJKUMMAR RAO TURNS GANGSTER FOR 'MAALIK': TEASER UNVEILS – 11 JULY 2025 RELEASE... Witness the rise of a gangster... #RajkummarRao steps into the dark and gritty world of crime, playing a ruthless gangster in the action-packed thriller #Maalik... The #MaalikTeaser is now LIVE.… pic.twitter.com/3piuTV94ee— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2025