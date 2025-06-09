What's the story

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has confirmed that the shooting for his upcoming film Maalik, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, has been completed.

In an interview with Zoom TV, he praised director Pulkit and revealed that the film is set to release in July.

"The film is ready... I think it will be released by July. It's an action film for Rajkummar, and once again I've played a fascinating character," he said.