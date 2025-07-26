Two meteor showers peak on July 30: How to watch

Get ready for a celestial spectacle as two meteor showers, the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids, will peak simultaneously on July 30. The event promises to be a treat for stargazers, especially those away from city lights. The waxing Moon will be only about a quarter full during this time, providing ideal conditions for viewing these cosmic displays.

Viewing conditions Expect up to a dozen meteors per hour Each meteor shower is tipped to produce up to a dozen visible meteors per hour under dark skies. This means that the combined effect of both showers will result in an increased number of visible meteors. Thaddeus LaCoursiere, Planetarium Program Coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota, said "the total number of meteors do add up."

Meteor characteristics Alpha Capricornids may have slower-moving meteors The Alpha Capricornids, which are slower-moving meteors, may leave behind tails that linger a little longer in the sky. This unique characteristic was highlighted by Nick Moskovitz of the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona. Both meteor showers can be viewed until August 12, giving stargazers plenty of time to catch these celestial displays.

Origin Origin of these meteor showers Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through debris left by comets or asteroids. The Delta Aquariids come from debris of comet 96P/Machholz, while the Alpha Capricornids originate from comet 169P/NEAT. When these fast-moving space rocks enter Earth's atmosphere, they encounter air resistance and heat up, burning up in the process. This can result in a brief glow of the surrounding air, leaving behind a fiery tail—the end of a "shooting star."