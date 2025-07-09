Watch: This young gas giant orbits a binary star system

A team of international astronomers has discovered a young gas giant exoplanet, HD 135344 Ab, orbiting a 12-million-year-old star. The discovery was made using the SPHERE instrument on the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. The planet is located in the double star system HD 135344 AB, which is some 440 light-years away in the constellation Lupus.

Trivia A unique binary star system The HD 135344 AB system is a unique binary star system, with two stars, A and B, orbiting each other at great distances. Star A has finished forming planets, while star B still has a protoplanetary disk. This suggests that planet formation around binary stars can happen at different times. The newly discovered exoplanet HD 135344 Ab is about 10 times the mass of Jupiter and orbits its star at a distance similar to Uranus's distance from the Sun.

Confirmation process Confirming existence of HD 135344 Ab The existence of HD 135344 Ab was confirmed after a four-year study. Initially, it was unclear if the object was a planet or a background star. To confirm its planetary status, astronomers used the GRAVITY instrument to combine light from VLT's four large telescopes and map the object's location with great precision. Over seven observations, they found both star and planet moving together, confirming that HD 135344 Ab is indeed a planet.