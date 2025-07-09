US Space Force is closely watching China's satellite activities

Did China just refuel a satellite 32,000km above Earth?

By Mudit Dube 06:10 pm Jul 09, 202506:10 pm

What's the story

China is believed to have achieved a major milestone in orbital technology, potentially conducting a high-altitude docking and refueling mission. The two satellites, SJ-25 and SJ-21, came together in geosynchronous orbit, more than 32,187km above Earth. This is thought to be the first time such an operation has been attempted at this altitude. The mission was aimed at verifying satellite fuel replenishment and life extension service technologies.