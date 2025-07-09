Page Loader
Did China just refuel a satellite 32,000km above Earth?
US Space Force is closely watching China's satellite activities

By Mudit Dube
Jul 09, 2025
06:10 pm
What's the story

China is believed to have achieved a major milestone in orbital technology, potentially conducting a high-altitude docking and refueling mission. The two satellites, SJ-25 and SJ-21, came together in geosynchronous orbit, more than 32,187km above Earth. This is thought to be the first time such an operation has been attempted at this altitude. The mission was aimed at verifying satellite fuel replenishment and life extension service technologies.

Surveillance

US inspector satellites have moved into closer orbits

The US Space Force has been closely watching China's satellite activities. Two of its inspector satellites have moved into closer orbits to get a better view of the SJ-25 and SJ-21. This comes amid concerns that these advanced Chinese satellites could be used for potential attacks on the US satellites in the vicinity.

Mission details

China's state-owned Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology designed the SJ-25 satellite. It was launched in January for testing satellite fuel replenishment and life extension service technologies. Last week, it matched orbits with the SJ-21 satellite, which had previously performed space debris maneuvering tests in 2021 and has remained in a geosynchronous orbit ever since. The docking suggests that refueling might be possible even for geosynchronous satellites without a manned crew.