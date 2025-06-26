Reebok co-founder-backed Syntilay to design shoes in space

Syntilay, a Florida -based footwear company backed by Joe Foster, the co-founder of Reebok, is gearing up to design a shoe in space. The ambitious project will take place in low Earth orbit (LEO) following its launch in early 2026, with the goal of having the shoes ready for sale by Q3 next year. The move is part of humanity's broader effort to build an off-Earth economy and make advanced technologies more accessible to consumers.

Tech integration AI, 3D printing already part of Syntilay's shoe production Syntilay already employs artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D printing for its shoe production on Earth. The company is part of a commercial mission with OrbitsEdge and Copernic Space, which will take crypto mining and accessible AI-powered computing into space. A satellite carrying these technologies will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in early 2026.

Design process Space-designed shoes for sale by September 2026 Syntilay plans to use AI agents on the satellite to design a shoe in microgravity, a first-of-its-kind endeavor. The design will be sent back to Earth, where it will be manufactured into an exclusive 3D-printed shoe collection. Each pair will be tokenized and authenticated through the Copernic Space platform. The goal is to have these space-designed shoes ready for sale by September 2026 at the latest.