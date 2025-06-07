What's the story

NASA's Mars Odyssey spacecraft has captured an incredible image of one of the Red Planet's largest volcanoes, Arsia Mons.

The stunning panorama shows the massive mountain peeking through a dense layer of early morning clouds.

This is the first time a Martian volcano has been photographed on the planet's horizon, giving us a perspective similar to what astronauts see when looking down at Earth's mountains from the International Space Station.