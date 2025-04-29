What's the story

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured an image of the Curiosity rover driving across the planet.

The orbiter took the photograph as it flew over Gale Crater, where Curiosity has been working since August 2012.

The image shows the rover as a small black dot against the lighter Martian sands. It also depicts a long gray line behind it - Curiosity's wheel tracks that span some 320m.