Gemini app will soon be available to kids under 13
What's the story
Google will soon bring its Gemini app to Family Link-supervised kids, a service for those under 13 years of age.
The tech giant announced the development in an email sent out to parents.
The email mentions potential use cases of the Gemini app, including helping with homework, answering questions and creating stories.
Kids will be able to use the app on Android, iOS and web.
Importance
Google emphasizes critical thinking for Gemini responses
Notably, Google has stressed on the need for critical thinking while using Gemini, adding that "Gemini can make mistakes."
The company advises parents to help their kids assess the app's responses.
In its message, Google asks parents to tell their kids that "Gemini isn't human. Even though it sometimes talks like one, it can't think for itself or feel emotions."
Safety measures
Guidelines for using Gemini app safely
The tech giant has given a number of guidelines to ensure safe use of the Gemini app.
Children are advised to double-check responses and refrain from entering sensitive or personal information into the app.
Google also admitted that its filters may not be foolproof in blocking inappropriate content, saying that "[your child] may encounter content you don't want them to see."
Controls
Gemini will not be subject to Google Assistant parental controls
Google has clarified that while Google Assistant parental controls will remain enforced through Family Link on home devices, these rules won't apply to the Gemini app.
Parents can disable their child's access to the Gemini app via Family Link's website or mobile application.
The option for this will be listed under Controls alongside other apps like YouTube, Google Search, and Google Photos.