India's new Agni-5 missile to carry 7,500kg 'bunker-buster' warhead

India is developing a new version of the Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile that will be capable of carrying a 7,500kg "bunker-buster" warhead. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on this project, which is aimed at striking hardened enemy facilities buried deep underground. The new variant will have a reduced range of 2,500km compared to the original Agni-5's over 5,000km range.

Design features Will be similar to US's Massive Ordnance Penetrator The modified Agni-5 will be designed to penetrate 80-100 meters underground before detonating. This is similar to the United States' GBU-57/A Massive Ordnance Penetrators, which were recently used against Iranian nuclear sites. However, unlike the US's reliance on large, expensive bomber aircraft for delivery, India's new missile will be delivered via missiles for greater flexibility and cost efficiency.

Variant details Two new variants of the Agni-5 are under development Reportedly, two new variants of the Agni-5 are already under development. One will have an airburst warhead for above-ground targets while the other will be a deep-penetrating missile. Each warhead could weigh up to eight tons, making them some of the most powerful conventional warheads in the world. The missiles are expected to be hypersonic, reaching speeds between Mach 8 and Mach 20.