This Chinese drone is as small as a mosquito
What's the story
A team of researchers at the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) in Hunan province, China, has developed a new type of drone. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is as small as a mosquito, could be used for covert military operations. The team's work was highlighted in a recent report on CCTV 7, the military channel of China Central Television.
Technological advancement
Suited for 'information reconnaissance' on battlefield
Liang Hexiang, a student at NUDT, presented the drone in the CCTV report. He said, "Here in my hand is a mosquito-like type of robot. Miniature bionic robots like this one are especially suited to information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield." The UAV has two leaf-like wings on either side of its stick-shaped body and three hair-thin legs.
Manufacturing hurdles
Tiny size makes manufacturing difficult
The tiny size of this new type of drone makes its manufacturing difficult. Sensors, control circuits, power devices, and other components have to be packed into a very small space. This requires the integration of different fields such as micro-device engineering, material science and bionics. The work is a major step forward in military technology and could revolutionize future warfare strategies.