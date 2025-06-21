This Chinese drone is as small as a mosquito

Technological advancement

Suited for 'information reconnaissance' on battlefield

Liang Hexiang, a student at NUDT, presented the drone in the CCTV report. He said, "Here in my hand is a mosquito-like type of robot. Miniature bionic robots like this one are especially suited to information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield." The UAV has two leaf-like wings on either side of its stick-shaped body and three hair-thin legs.