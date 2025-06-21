WhatsApp now lets you choose media download quality in chats

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update (v25.18.10.81) for iOS users, introducing a highly anticipated feature: the ability to select the quality of automatically downloaded pictures and videos. The feature is currently available to select beta testers through the TestFlight app, with plans for a broader rollout in the coming weeks.

User control Users can choose between standard and HD quality The new facility gives users more control over their data and storage usage by letting them set a default quality for auto-downloaded media. Users can choose between standard and HD quality for automatically downloaded photos and videos. While standard quality compresses the media to save data and storage space, HD quality retains important details about resolution, providing clearer images/videos but consuming more bandwidth/storage.

Upload system Feature based on WhatsApp's dual upload system The new quality control feature is based on a dual upload system that WhatsApp introduced for HD media sharing. In this system, when users send media in HD, two versions of the same image/video are uploaded: one is in standard quality and one in HD. This way, the recipient's app can automatically download either version based on user preferences.