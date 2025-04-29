Soon you can make WhatsApp calls directly from your browser
What's the story
WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature to let users make voice and video calls directly from its web-based client.
As of now, users can only make calls through the mobile app or desktop versions of the platform.
However, WABetaInfo has spotted new call buttons popping up in WhatsApp's web client, suggesting the functionality could soon be available across all platforms.
Feature expansion
WhatsApp's web version to get voice, video calling features
Just last month, WhatsApp added a dropdown menu to start voice and video calls in individual and group chats for beta testers.
The update indicates the company is expanding its work on call features across platforms.
A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows familiar camera and phone icons in a WhatsApp group chat on a web browser, which weren't available in the web version of the app.
Market competition
WhatsApp Web to compete with Microsoft Teams, Zoom
Once the voice and video calling feature officially launches on WhatsApp's web client, it will make the app a competitive platform against other communication services like Microsoft Teams and Zoom.
They already let users chat and meet anywhere via web browsers like Chrome, Edge, or Safari without any downloads or installations.
This feature would make WhatsApp a lot more versatile for users on multiple devices.