Duolingo is replacing some human workers with AI
What's the story
Duolingo, the popular language-learning platform, is moving toward an "AI-first" model. The company's co-founder and CEO, Luis von Ahn, revealed the plan in a recent all-hands email.
He said the shift would require a rethinking of how Duolingo works and stressed that small tweaks to human-centric systems won't cut it for the transformation.
Ahn's email was shared on Duolingo's official LinkedIn account.
AI integration
Duolingo to replace human contractors with AI
As part of the transition, Duolingo will also make some changes, including its collaboration with contractors.
The company plans to explore AI applications in recruitment and performance evaluations.
Ahn clarified that "headcount will only be given if a team cannot automate more of their work."
He assured that this move is not about replacing human workers with AI but rather about removing obstacles so employees can concentrate on creative tasks rather than repetitive ones.
Efficiency boost
AI will help Duolingo scale content creation
Ahn emphasized that AI is not just a productivity-boosting tool, it also brings Duolingo closer to its core mission.
He noted that generating so much content by hand is not scalable, and swapping a slow, manual content generation process with one driven by AI was one of the best recent decisions.
Without AI, scaling their content to reach more learners would take decades, Ahn said.
Similar approach
Shopify CEO's memo echoes Duolingo's AI-first strategy
This announcement from Duolingo comes on the heels of a similar memo by Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke, who recently shared his strategy for integrating AI into the company's operations.
Lutke stated that teams must demonstrate "why they cannot get what they want done using AI" before requesting additional staff or resources.
This approach mirrors Ahn's vision for an "AI-first" model at Duolingo.