What's the story

Duolingo, the popular language-learning platform, is moving toward an "AI-first" model. The company's co-founder and CEO, Luis von Ahn, revealed the plan in a recent all-hands email.

He said the shift would require a rethinking of how Duolingo works and stressed that small tweaks to human-centric systems won't cut it for the transformation.

Ahn's email was shared on Duolingo's official LinkedIn account.