Trump's 100% tariff on chips—Will your next smartphone cost more?

US President Donald Trump has announced a major trade move, proposing a sweeping 100% tariff on semiconductor chips imported from countries that don't manufacture them in the US or have plans to do so. The proposed tariff would cover all chips and semiconductors entering the US. However, companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and NVIDIA , which are investing in American chip production, could be exempted.

Exemption criteria Companies committed to US manufacturing exempted Trump clarified that the new tariff rate would not apply to companies that have committed to manufacturing in the US or are already doing so. He warned, "If, for some reason, you say you're building and you don't build, then we go back and we add it up." The President's comments were not a formal announcement of the tariff and he did not provide any further details on its implementation.

Global implications Proposed tariff could mainly target China The US produced an estimated 12% of the world's semiconductor chips last year, down from 40% in 1990. The proposed tariff could mainly target China, with whom Washington is still negotiating a trade deal. Martin Chorzempa from the Peterson Institute for International Economics said "there's so much serious investment in the United States in chip production that much of the sector will be exempt."

Tariff agreements Trade deals with countries like South Korea and Japan Countries like South Korea and Japan, along with the European Union (EU), have struck trade deals with the US. The EU has agreed to a single 15% tariff rate on most exports, including chips. South Korea and Japan separately said that the US agreed not to impose higher tariffs on them than other countries for chips, indicating a similar 15% levy.