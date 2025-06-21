This edible coating can double shelf life of fruits

Chinese scientists have developed a revolutionary protein-based coating that can significantly extend the shelf life of fruits. The innovative solution extends the shelf life by 2.5 times via reducing moisture loss and inhibiting microbial growth. The low-cost, edible, and washable coating was tested on 17 types of whole and cut fruits such as strawberries, tomatoes, kiwis, and mangoes.

Efficacy Coating delays onset of rot by nearly a week The new edible coating has proven to be quite effective, delaying the onset of rot by nearly a week or more. The cost of this innovative solution is just $0.09 per kilogram of fruit, as per a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications. This new method is as efficient as current preservation techniques but with lower carbon dioxide emissions and reduced toxicity risks.

Sustainability Researchers call it an eco-friendly amyloid-like protein coating The team of researchers from Shaanxi Normal University, who developed this coating, described it as an "eco-friendly amyloid-like protein coating strategy developed through computer-aided molecular simulation." They emphasized its edible properties, easy washability, and low cost. The researchers believe that their innovative solution could be a universal method for preserving post-harvest and fresh-cut fruits.