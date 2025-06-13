What's the story

Star anise, a spice with unique star-shaped pods and flavor, has long been an integral part of traditional medicine.

Apart from its culinary use, star anise is making headlines for its potential antispasmodic benefits.

This natural remedy could help relieve muscle spasms and cramps, rendering it a great addition to holistic health practices.

Let's explore the antispasmodic properties of star anise and how it can be incorporated into your daily wellness routine.