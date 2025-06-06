5 habits believed to be healthy (but are not!)
What's the story
In our quest to be well, we pick up habits which seem good.
But not all popular wellness practices are as healthy as they seem. Some of them can even be counterproductive or harmful in the long run.
Here are five such habits which might not be doing the trick for your well-being, as much as you think.
Excessive water intake
Overhydrating beyond needs
While staying hydrated is important, drinking too much water can cause a condition called hyponatremia. This makes sodium levels in the blood dangerously low.
Symptoms include nausea, headaches, and confusion.
It's important to listen to your body's signals and drink when you're thirsty. Sticking strictly to a fixed daily intake is less advisable.
Misguided purification
Detox diets and cleanses
Detox diets and cleanses promise to rid your body of toxins but often lack scientific backing.
The body naturally detoxifies itself through organs like the liver and kidneys, without needing special diets or products.
These regimens can sometimes deprive your body of essential nutrients or lead to unhealthy eating patterns.
Meal omission risks
Skipping meals for weight loss
Skipping meals is a common strategy for weight loss but can backfire by slowing down metabolism or leading to overeating later on.
It can also lead to nutrient deficiencies if done regularly over time.
A balanced approach with regular meals is generally more effective for maintaining a healthy weight.
Supplement dependency
Over-reliance on supplements
Many of us think supplements are a quick fix for dietary deficiencies, reaching out to them for what we presume are all the nutrients our diets lack.
However, this over-reliance can upset nutritional balance and lead to an excessive intake of certain vitamins, minerals.
Such imbalances may not only negate the desired health benefits but also pose adverse health effects, stressing on whole foods.
Intense workout dangers
Extreme exercise regimens
Engaging in extreme exercise routines without proper guidance can do more harm than good—risk of injury and strain on the body rather than improving fitness levels.
It's crucial to balance intensity with adequate rest periods, and listen to one's physical limits for sustainable health benefits over time.